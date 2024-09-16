Republicans Want Kamala Harris To Stop Campaigning Against Trump

Rep. Laurel Lee (R-FL) tried to blame Vice President Harris for the assassination attempts against Trump, and wanted the Democratic candidate to stop saying what Trump will do if elected.

Lee said on Fox and Friends:

The rhetoric is every day, all day. And as it’s directed against President Trump , it’s saying that he’s a threat to democracy, that he’s going to destroy America.

It’s every day. Absolutely absurd and it is irresponsible and Democrats and people who are speaking in these terms about President Trump need to take responsibility and really think about the consequence of using that kind of language because here we are again and so in the days immediately after Butler we heard people accept that that needed to stop but it didn’t last and that today is a day that that needs to be taken seriously.

Video:

this clip gives away the game — Republicans want Democrats to stop campaigning against Trump because (accurately) calling out what he wants to do to the country supposedly endangers him pic.twitter.com/Q3eceXvdpz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2024

The game plan is to get Harris to stop campaigning against Trump. What Lee claimed what rhetoric that is dangerous is what Harris has been telling America what Trump has promised to do in his own words.

Republicans want Harris to stop saying true things about Donald Trump.

The Republicans who have tried to shoot Trump didn’t do so because of anything that Kamala Harris said or the idea that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy.

Trump spreads division and hate, and those sorts of political figures attract extremists.

Lee’s comments were an indication that Republicans have no clue how to campaign against Kamala Harris, so they are trying to censor her because that might be the only chance that Donald Trump has to win the election.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.