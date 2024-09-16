Trump Ignored Secret Service Warnings That His Golf Club Was Not Safe

The Secret Service has been warning Donald Trump for years that his golf clubs were not safe, but just like in Butler, Trump ignored the warnings.

The Washington Post reported:

Soon after Donald Trump became president, authorities tried to warn him about the risks posed by golfing at his own courses because of their proximity to public roads. Secret Service agents came armed with unusual evidence: not suspect profiles or spent bullet casings, but simple photographs taken by news crews of him golfing at his private club in Sterling, Va.

….

But Trump insisted that his clubs were safe and that he wanted to keep golfing, the former officials said. These preferences posed problems for his protection that former Trump aides, Secret Service officials and security experts said have only intensified in the years since he left the White House, as his security detail shrank and agents no longer maintained as extensive a perimeter guarding his movements. A Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

This story should sound familiar as Trump was warned before his Butler, PA that the venue wasn’t a safe place to hold a political event, and he also ignored those warnings.

Trump is responsible for the decisions around his security. Trump also has ample resources so if he wanted to improve the security around his clubs, he could easily do that.

The Secret Service does have the authority to tell ex-presidents where they can go.

Trump wants to blame Democrats for attempts on his life, but Donald Trump’s lax attitude toward his security is a big part of the problem.

