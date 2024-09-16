Trump Was Already Melting Down Before Latest Incident

Trump’s campaign is failing and unable to stop the momentum of VP Harris, so the ex-president was having a meltdown before golfing and someone else allegedly trying to shoot him.

Trump posted on Truth Social before he went golfing:

All rich, job creating people, that support Comrade Kamala Harris, you are STUPID. She is seeking an UNREALIZED TAX ON CAPITAL GAINS. If this tax actually gets enacted, it guarantees that we will have a 1929 style Depression. Perhaps even the thought of it would lead to calamity – But at least appraisers and accountants would do well!

…

I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!

…

THE FAILING NEW YORK TIMES IS A TRUE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!

Remember when the corporate media spent the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns trying to tell the American people that Trump was a master strategist and that his behavior was all part of a big picture master plan?

By 2024, we all know that Trump is a mentally unstable old man who is a convicted felon who has proven himself capable of inciting acts of violence against the nation.

The fact that someone else allegedly tried to shoot Donald Trump doesn’t change these realities. The threat level to VP Harris is also very high , so this isn’t just about the ex-president, but Trump appears to have not been doing well mentally before the latest incident.

Trump’s immediate reaction was a very toned-down post on Truth Social that he may not have posted:

I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes – It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!

There are two ways that this can go. Trump either gets scared and tones down his rhetoric for a while. I don’t think he has the impulse control to be able to do it for long, or he keeps dumping gasoline on the fire and placing himself and others at risk.

