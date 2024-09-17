Billie Eilish And Finneas Endorse Kamala Harris On National Voter Registration Day

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas released a video endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on National Voter Registration Day.

Finneas started video by saying, “Today is National Voter Registration Day, and we are asking you to please join us in going to iwillvote.com to check your status and vote early like we do.”

Eilish said that the siblings are voting for Harris and Walz, “We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy.”

Finneas mentioned extremism and Project 2025, “We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris .

Eilish added, “Vote like your life depends on it because it does.”

They closed by urging their fans to go to iwillvote.com and make a plan to vote early.

Video:

It’s National Voter Registration Day. We are voting for Harris-Walz. The choice is clear. Check your voting status here: https://t.co/ZPKcYDR7aF pic.twitter.com/PiFfQpkARW — billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 17, 2024

The candidate endorsement isn’t actually the most important part of these videos. As the nation has witnessed with Taylor Swift, the importance is in influential people using their platforms to get young people engaged and voting.

It is a fact that once people get engaged in the democratic process and start voting, they continue to vote. Voting is a habit, and it is the most direct way for any citizen to have a say and impact on the country’s future.

Republicans are doing everything imaginable to make it more difficult to vote, which is why getting as many people involved and engaged as possible is vital.

In our currently polarized nation, the vast majority of elections are close, meaning there is no such thing as an irrelevant vote.

Every vote matters and can determine the future of the nation.

