Harris Blasts Trump for Georgia Mother’s Abortion Ban Related Preventable Death

Vice President Kamala Harris hammered Donald Trump for a mother’s abortion ban related death in Georgia.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in reaction to the news that a 28-year-old Georgia mother’s preventable death was the direct result of an abortion ban that was made possible because of Trump’s three Supreme Court Justices:

This young mother should be alive, raising her son, and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school.

This is exactly what we feared when Roe was struck down. In more than 20 states, Trump Abortion Bans are preventing doctors from providing basic medical care. Women are bleeding out in parking lots, turned away from emergency rooms, losing their ability to ever have children again. Survivors of rape and incest are being told they cannot make decisions about what happens next to their bodies. And now women are dying. These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s actions.

Harris pointed out that the basic freedom for women and girls to get medical care has been taken from too many of us, “There is so much at stake in this election, including restoring the freedoms that have been taken away from us. If Donald Trump gets the chance, he will sign a national abortion ban, and these horrific realities will multiply. We must pass a law to restore reproductive freedom. When I am President of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law. Lives depend on it.”

Donald Trump has waffled on where he stands on a federal abortion ban, ultimately refusing to say he would veto such a ban if it came to his desk. He has also in the past expressed sentiments such as women should be punished for seeking an abortion and has repeatedly taken credit for Roe being overturned, claiming against the evidence that it’s what everyone wanted.

ProPublica published a new report Monday detailing the gruesome death of a young single mother in Georgia, “the first time an abortion-related death, officially deemed ‘preventable,’ is coming to public light.”

Amber Nicole Thurman needed a D and C after the abortion pill she took did not expel all of the tissue. She suffered from a grave infection that required immediate medical care, but it was 2022 and her state of Georgia had made performing the procedure a felony, so “Thurman waited in pain in a hospital bed, worried about what would happen to her 6-year-old son, as doctors monitored her infection spreading, her blood pressure sinking and her organs beginning to fail.

It took 20 hours for doctors to finally operate. By then, it was too late.”

An official state committee recently concluded, “The otherwise healthy 28-year-old medical assistant, who had her sights set on nursing school, should not have died.”

It’s important to note that the failure to expel all of the tissue can happen during a miscarriage, too. It’s a horrible experience to go through even the beginnings of that infection, let alone being left for your organs to fail because doctors are trying to abide by an abortion ban that supposedly has some exceptions in it.

When Roe was overturned, the legacy media called even doctors who supported abortion “activists.” They “fact-checked” the threat to a ten-year-old pregnant rape victim because they didn’t understand that not only are all pregnant ten-year-olds rape victims, but also a pregnancy can be harmful to a young girl’s body so much so that abortion is considered a human right.

Now there is proof that women are dying from these bans that were put into place by Republican politicians who claim their religion is “pro-life” even though the Bible says life begins at birth. And of that life that begins at birth? Republicans have shown little care for children being threatened with gun violence in school and women and girls whose lives depend on getting timely medical care.

