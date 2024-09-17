JD Vance Tried To Defend Inciting Bomb Threats And It Was A Disaster

During a Michigan campaign appearance, JD Vance tried to falsely blame the media and foreign countries for the bomb threats that he and Donald Trump incited in Springfield, OH.

While taking questions, Vance unprovoked brought up members of the media:

Who pretend to be fair journalists. You know what they’ve been saying for the last few days? Springfield has been experiencing an unbelievable number, something like 35 40 bomb threats. in Springfield and just the last in just the last few days. And you know what? The governor of Ohio came out yesterday and said every single one of those bomb threats was a hoax.

And all of those bomb threats came from foreign countries. So the American media For three days has been lying and saying that Donald Trump and I are inciting bomb threats when in reality, the American media has been laundering foreign disinformation. It is disgusting. And every single one of them owes the residents of Springfield an apology.

Video:

JD Vance lies and claims that all the Springfield bomb threats came from foreign countries. The Ohio governor said the vast majority, not all, came from foreign countries. Link: https://t.co/GDWVuRqEjc pic.twitter.com/osrZqstFNI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 17, 2024

Vance is now trying to blame the media and foreign countries for the bomb threats, but according to the AP, Trump’s running mate was lying:

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said that a foreign actor was largely responsible, but he declined to name the country.

“The vast majority of the bomb threats came from foreign countries. Not 100%, but it’s the vast majority,” Dan Tierney, DeWine’s spokesperson, said Tuesday.

Vance was also trying to move the goalposts. Incitement of a bomb threat is incitement of a bomb threat. It doesn’t matter if the threat comes from across the world or across the street.

Donald Trump and JD Vance incited bomb threats against an American community with a story that was made up.

Trying to blame the media does not change the reality of what Trump and Vance have done.

Donald Trump and JD Vance are causing innocent people to be terrorized for political gain, and the fact that Vance tried to justify this behavior is a disaster for the Republican campaign.

