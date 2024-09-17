Senate Democrats Set An IVF Trap For Trump And The GOP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters that Senate Republicans will have to go on the record with their position on IVF in a vote being held today.

Schumer told the press:



Republicans will be called to answer a simple question. Do you support American families access to in vitro fertilization or not? Again, here’s what we’re asking our Republican friends. Do you support American families access to in vitro fertilization or not? For many Americans, starting a family is one of the greatest joys there is.

Yet millions of Americans struggle. Fighting the battle of infertility every single year. Sadly, as we’ve learned this year, access to IVF can no longer be taken for granted. From the moment the MAGA Supreme Court eliminated Roe, the hard right made clear that they’d keep going. In Alabama this year, we saw just how vulnerable IVF has become as the next target of ultraconservatives.

Since then, we’ve seen Republicans tie themselves in knots over their support for IVF, claiming they support access to IVF, support insurance paying for IVF treatments, and helping families pay for IVF. And then, when the rubber hits the road, they vote no. Because here’s the secret. Republicans want people to think they support IVF, Because they know how unpopular that position is.

They want to keep their true agenda hidden from the public. But look at conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation, and some of the main groups that led the charge to strike down Roe. They speak plainly and clearly, saying IVF is their next target. There are groups of Repu These are the groups Republicans listen to.

These are the groups who set their agenda. They want to insert government into IVF decisions and tell a woman and her doctor what she can and cannot do when it comes to IVF. If Republicans get their way, the IVF services that so many families depend on are very much.

Video:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) “Here’s the secret. Republicans want people to think they support IVF, Because they know how unpopular that position is. They want to keep their true agenda hidden from the public.” pic.twitter.com/11HobbMGoR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 17, 2024

It is very simple. Republicans can either vote for what they claim to stand for by voting to protect IVF, or they can show their real agenda, pander to the far right, and block the legislation.

As Sen. Schumer said, Trump and the Republicans have tied themselves into knots on IVF, when as this vote will make clear, it is a simple yes or no question. Do Republicans support protecting IVF, or do they stand by what is in Project 2025?

The vote is a trap. Either Republicans will anger the far right, or they will prove to America that overturning Roe was only the first step in their war against personal freedom.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.