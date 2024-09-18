JD Vance’s Evidence Of Immigrant Cat Eating Falls Apart

The Vance campaign gave a reporter “evidence” of migrants eating pets in Springfield, but when the reporter visited the home, the cat was alive and well.

This is was JD Vance’s interaction with The Wall Street Journal:

Why we need professional journalists: @JDVance rep tells @wsj about Anna Kilgore, a Springfield OH woman whose cat went missing in August, so @Kris_Maher drives to her house. She found the cat in her basement and apologized to her Haitian neighbors. pic.twitter.com/FCrOrxkSFY — John W. Miller (@jwmjournalist) September 18, 2024

CNN has also reported that both Vance and Trump were told that the Springfield stories are, but the Republican ticket keeps repeating them anyway.

Anytime a campaign provides evidence that turns out to be evidence that the campaign was lying it’s not a good thing.

The migrants eating pets lie was especially pushed because the migrants that Trump and Vance are targeting in Springfield are black. The opponent that Trump and Vance are running against is also black.

The point is not to be subtle but to their base over the head with an obvious stick. Vance admitted that the Springfield story is not true, but it doesn’t matter because the point is to use racism to divide the country and drive Trump’s base to the polls.

