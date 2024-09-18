Trump Melts Down And Demands Government Shutdown

Trump is reeling and demanding that the government be shut down unless a bill is passed against non-citizen voting, which is already illegal.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

If Republicans don’t get the SAVE Act, and every ounce of it, they should not agree to a Continuing Resolution in any way, shape, or form. Democrats are registering Illegal Voters by the TENS OF THOUSANDS, as we speak – They will be voting in the 2024 Presidential Election, and they shouldn’t be allowed to. Only American Citizens should be voting in our Most Important Election in History, or any Election! A Vote must happen BEFORE the Election, not AFTER the Election when it is too late. BE SMART, REPUBLICANS, YOU’VE BEEN PUSHED AROUND LONG ENOUGH BY THE DEMOCRATS. DON’T LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN. Remember, this is Biden/Harris’ fault, not yours!

Non-citizen voting is already illegal in every state and federally. A 2016 study by the Brennan Center found that out of 23.5 million ballots studied, only 30 were suspected non-citizen voters. Project those numbers across the entire federal electorate, which would be between 100 and 150 non-citizen ballots cast.

A non-citizen who votes in a federal election faces up to five years in prison and deportation. Non-citizen voting isn’t a thing in the United States, so why is Trump talking about it?

Donald Trump is trying to lay the groundwork for claiming that non-citizens stole the election from him.

Trump doesn’t seem to care if shutting down the government could be the final blow that gives his party control of the House. He also wants legislation passed requiring proof of citizenship before voting because that proof is often difficult. Putting that barrier in place would make it more difficult for some voters to vote, which would reduce turnout and benefit Republicans.

It seems like Donald Trump’s might know that he is on his way to losing, so he is looking for an excuse to try to overturn possible will of the voters in November.

