Trump Voters Boo Interest Rate Cut That Will Lower Inflation

A reporter asked JD Vance to react to the Fed’s rate cut that will lower inflation, and the Trump supporting crowd booed lowering inflation.

Video:

Reporter: The FED cut the interest rates by a half percentage point today— going to alleviate inflation for a lot of people. Crowd: Boo!!! pic.twitter.com/CODM14qjeS — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2024

A Trump-supporting crowd was told that a good thing happened for the American people, and their response was to boo because Trump and Vance’s supporters understand that the only way they can win the election is for Americans to do poorly and for the American people to be hurting.

The audience that will be voting for the Republican ticket was rooting against America.

Trump supporters are defined by this type of behavior that puts self-interest ahead of what is best for the country.

When Trump his supporters talk about making America great, what they really mean is that the goal is to win and seize power.

If Trump, his running mate, and his party really wanted the United States to prosper, they would cheering the interest rate, because it is another indication that the nation emerged from the pandemic, and avoided a recession, while maintaining the strongest economy in the world.

