A Story Is About To Drop On Mark Robinson That Could Cost Trump North Carolina

A CNN story is about to drop on Trump-endorsed North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson that could cost the ex-president the state.

Freelance North Carolina political journalist Bryan Anderson posted:

Some major drama is shaking out in NC’s gubernatorial race. Sources tell me a CNN story is forthcoming. Robinson’s two campaign events today in Vance and Warren counties have been cancelled. Robinson’s closest advisers & Robinson himself aren’t taking my calls for comment.

I have a strong sense of what the news will be, but until sources speak on record and/or on background, I can’t share what it is. Reminder: Ballots are set to begin going out to NC voters tomorrow, so the timing is important here for supporters and critics of Robinson. #ncpol

Conservative Erick Erickson warned, “Robinson was never vetted well. The base loved that he owned the left and they never paid attention to the opposition research, which is about to spill out. It will end badly. Trump’s endorsement of Robinson might cost Trump the state.

There are reports and whispers that Republicans are pressuring Robinson to drop out right now. The upcoming story could be the reason why Republicans are trying to get Robinson out, or it could be because he is trailing by double digits in every poll, and with the presidential race so close in the state, Robinson’s presence could hand North Carolina to Kamala Harris .

Either way, a big shoe is about to drop in North Carolina, and it could do enough damage to cost Donald Trump the state in the presidential race.

