The Story On Mark Robinson That Could End Trump In North Carolina Is Even Worse Than Imagined

Some details are starting to come out about the story on GOP NC gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson are starting to come out and they are bad.

Freelance North Carolina political journalist Bryan Anderson posted:

Source familiar w/ forthcoming CNN story says revelations about Robinson include him saying things in online chats about liking transgender porn, peeping inside women’s locker rooms while he studied at NC A&T and wanting to own slaves. #ncpol

The forthcoming story has caused Robinson to cancel his campaign events today, and pressure is growing on him from Republicans to exit the race.

North Carolina is a key presidential battleground state. Depending on the poll, Kamala Harris either has a small lead or is tied with Donald Trump.

Robinson was already trialed by double digits in his race, but his continued presence could take out Trump and turn the Tarheel State blue again for the first time since 2008. Robinson has been running as a hard right MAGA Republican.

Ballots go out tomorrow in North Carolina, so Robinson’s deadline for getting out is today.

His campaign was likely already dead, but the CNN story, along with likely many others to follow, could create a mushroom cloud of political damage that swing the state blue in November.

