Trump Is So Mentally Gone He Thinks There Was An Audience At Debate

Donald Trump claimed that the audience went wild at the presidential debate, but there was no audience. The debate was held in an empty studio.

Trump said on Fox’s Gutfeld:

They even said, but all of them and they didn’t correct her once and they corrected me everything I said practically, I think nine times or 11 times and the audience was absolutely, they went crazy and, and the real, I thought it was, I walked off, I said, that was a great debate. I loved it. You know, you got a lot of people watching.

I guess we had 75 million people watching, something like that. And you have to do well. You can’t do badly.

Video:

Trump on the debate: They didn’t correct her once and they corrected me, everything I said practically.. and the audience went absolutely crazy pic.twitter.com/H2SEsIDUg2 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 19, 2024

The only accurate point that Trump made was that he was at a debate. He wasn’t at the Wendy’s drive-thru or at home watching TV.

Everything else that Trump said was wrong. Trump was fact-checked three times, not nine or eleven. The debate was watched by 67 million people, not 75.

Most importantly, there was NO AUDIENCE at the debate. The debate was held in an empty studio. There were no staff in the studio. There was no crowd.

Trump’s memory issues have become so severe that he can’t remember that there was no audience at the debate.

In case anyone needs more proof that Trump can’t mentally handle the presidency, he provided it on Fox News.

