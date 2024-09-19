Watch The Kamala Harris And Oprah Winfrey Unite For America Rally

Oprah Winfrey and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with special guests, are holding a Unite For America rally in Michigan.

Video:

The rally is expected to reach tens of millions of people as it will be streamed across all of the social media platforms of both Oprah Winfrey and Kamala Harris . These numbers don’t count people who will organically tune in on their own.

This indicates that the event will reach more potential voters than any speech or town hall that could be held on a single television network cable or basic.

VP Harris is going to where the voters are. As Donald Trump continues to reach a few million people by sitting down with hosts like Sean Hannity on Fox News, Harris is reaching exponentially more by utilizing social media and streaming.

The event will begin at 8 PM ET, and if previous rallies of this type are any indication, there may even be a surprise guest or two.