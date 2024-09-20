Biden to Direct His Cabinet to Push Hard Over the Next Four Months

President Joe Biden will not be taking it easy in the last months of his administration. Instead, he’s pushing harder than ever to accomplish the goals he set for his administration.

President Biden will host a Cabinet meeting on Friday, during which he will direct his Cabinet to push his agenda forward over the next four months, a White House Official tells PoliticusUSA.

President Biden will focus on accelerating the implementation of the impressive legislation passed during his term and direct his Cabinet to get as much work done as possible.

The President will focus on a variety of ways to accomplish his goals, like pushing funding out the door, new programs or policies, and further delivery on programs and policies they’ve already announced.

Biden will direct his Cabinet to bring directly to the President any obstacles in their way.

The White House official noted the significant progress they’ve made in the last few weeks , including a new significant milestone with inflation and interest rates being cut by 50 basis points by the Federal Reserve.

Additionally, they note they executed the largest and most complicated prisoner swap in American history, historic Medicare price negotiations, and the largest investment in rural electrification since FDR.

In what will be the first time the First Lady is joining a Cabinet meeting, Biden has asked First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to join the meeting to share an update on the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research.

The meeting will also offer a time to assess the progress they’ve made as most of the Cabinet has been with Biden since the beginning.

President Biden’s deep transformation of the United States back into a manufacturing hub won’t be seen for years, but will impact the working class for decades. Additionally, his work to protect our national security by addressing supply chain issues and strengthening NATO as well as creating a trilateral security partnership between the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, aka, AUKUS.

As a Senator, Biden co-authored the very first Violence Against Women Act. He continued his work to protect women throughout his career, and in this chapter he is handing the torch to his Vice President, who is running to be the first woman president.

Biden’s Cabinet should be studied for its competency. The years of experience he brought to the table showed in just how well he staffed his administration, and how effective those people have been in their jobs.

