Trump Refuses To Debate Kamala Harris Again Unless He Picks The Network

Donald Trump refuses to debate Kamala Harris again unless he can pick the network.

This is what Trump is using to dodge another debate:

I’m hearing that Trump will only agree to another debate with Kamala Harris if he believes he can extract a significant concession, such as selecting the network. He’s still stewing over what he perceives as being ganged up on by ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. Some around Trump have surmised that he may go after ABC parentco Disney if he wins a second term, even though he attacked DeSantis over the same tactics.

After getting his doors blown off by Kamala Harris at their previous and so far only meeting, Trump seems to be looking for ways to avoid another debate, and the implication has been made clear that he will only debate VP Harris if he gets to hold the debate on Fox News or Newsmax.

Trump made it very clear that he wants nothing to do with sharing the stage with Kamala Harris ever again . There is no way that the Harris campaign would ever allow the ex-president to pick the network, because that network would either be Fox News or Newsmax.

Trump’s debate performance was so bad that he should be begging Harris for a second debate instead of acting like he doesn’t need one.

It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that Donald Trump is afraid of Kamala Harris.

