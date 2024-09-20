Trump’s Effort To Rig Nebraska Likely To Fail

Nebraska Republicans say they are still 2-3 votes short of switching the state to a winner-take-all electoral college vote system, which would give Trump an extra electoral college vote.

Nebraska currently splits its electoral college votes, which means that the Democratic second district results in a blue electoral college vote in a very red state. Donald Trump and his allies have been pressuring the legislature to switch the state to a winner take all system.

However, it looks like that effort is going to fail:

Looks like Nebraska’s still short of votes on scrapping its electoral vote system. Key supporter in legislature says they’re 2 or 3 off and no minds changed. https://t.co/otSDGpnFPS — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 20, 2024

Nebraska Is Part Of Trump’s Scheme To Steal The Election

Trump needs the extra electoral college vote in Nebraska because it would prevent Kamala Harris from winning the presidency by winning the blue wall of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Nebraska going winner take all means that the election could end ina 269-269 tie and be thrown to the House of Representatives, which would install Trump as president.

Trump wants his MAGA-run election board in Georgia to delay the certification of the vote if Harris wins, and he wants to try to create chaos so that he can negate the will of the voters and steal the election through undemocratic means.

The news that it is unlikely that Nebraska will be able to make any changes before the election is a big development and another blow to Trump’s coup 2.0 plot to return to the White House.

