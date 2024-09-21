Republicans Reeling As Trump Raised Just $44.5 Million in August

In what is being described as a Friday news dump, the Trump campaign waited until the very last minute to file their FEC report about how much they raised in August, because the number isn’t great.

“Friday news dump from the Trump campaign: Trump campaign raised $44.5 million in August, with ~$135 million cash on hand. (FEC reports are due today and the campaign waited until the very last moment to file.),” Sophia Kai of Axios reported.

This is not good news for ex-president Donald Trump, and it gets worse for Republicans as V.P. Kamala Harris and the DNC raised $257 million, while as Trump and the RNC raised just $85 million in August.

Vice President Kamala Harris raised more than triple the amount of funds that former President Donald Trump did in August, giving her team a massive financial advantage as the presidential race enters its final weeks, according to the latest disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission,” ABC wrote.

There is an enthusiasm gap in Harris’ favor, on top of the impact of overturning Roe. And people are literally leaving Donald Trump’s rallies early.

The NYT analyzed three of Trump’s rallies, “The Times found that people did leave early from two of three of Mr. Trump’s events, including while he was delivering his speech. Photographs taken over the course of Mr. Trump’s rallies show where people left their seats.”

Harris remains the underdog in this race, coming in late due to President Biden stepping aside unexpectedly, with just a few months to go, against a former president. But Donald Trump is also now a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who makes his enabling of the overturning of Roe a centerpiece in a lot of his speeches and online rants.

Trump remains very popular with his diehards, but he is having trouble making his case to independents and undecideds, let alone Democrats.

During the Unite for America conversation with Oprah, the talk show host made Harris’ closing argument to independents and undecideds, pointing out the number of big name Republicans supporting the Vice President.

Money isn’t everything and neither is enthusiasm, but they both help an awful lot. Getting out the vote is key at this stage, and money and enthusiasm can help turnout.

