Supporters Walk Out On Trump Minutes Into North Carolina Speech

Reporters filmed Trump supporters walking out on him just 28 minutes into a 68 minute speech in North Carolina.

Samuel Benson reported on the number of Trump supporters who were sick from the heat before the former president arrived, “At Trump’s rally in Wilmington, NC: 90-degree temperatures and no shade. Two dozen people are in a medical tent & more lined up outside. Some people are hitting the exits. Trump has not yet arrived.

Trump supporters getting sick due to the campaign’s lack of care and concern for their well being has become a common sight at the ex-president’s rallies.

What has also become common is people walking out on him while he is still talking.

It happened again in Wilmington, NC where cameras caught the MAGAs heading for their cars as Trump was not halfway through his remarks:

Attendees leaving Trump’s rally in Wilmington, NC, 28 minutes into his speech. He would continue for another 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/eAlKWBGEhs — Samuel Benson (@sambbenson) September 21, 2024

Trump’s speeches vary between 60 and 90 minutes. For the sake of contrast, during the 2016 campaign, Trump’s speeches more often clocked in at 30-40 minutes. During the 2024 campaign Trump has been speaking longer and wearing his crowds out to the point where they get up and leave.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris rarely exceeds 30 minutes with her remarks as she seems aware that the point of her speech is to deliver her message and keep the energy up.

Polling shows Democrats leading Republicans in voter enthusiasm, and the GOP’s Trump fatigue is never more obvious than when his most loyal fans walk out on him.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.