Trump Melts Down And Attacks Bill Maher And Stephanie Ruhle As Election Slips Away

More proof that Trump knows that the election is slipping away from him as he went off off on a rant about Bill Maher, Stephanie Ruhle, Bret Stephens, and The New York Times.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The ratings challenged Bill Maher, on his increasingly boring show on HBO, is really having a hard time coping with TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. He is a befuddled mess, sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C list guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME! This week he had “dumb as a rock” bimbo Stephanie Ruhle, from MSDNC, on the show, along with a Trump hating loser, Bret Stephens, who seemed totally confused and unsure of himself, very much like Maher himself. Steven’s should find himself another line of work because I am driving the FAILING New York Times absolutely crazy, and it is very hard, perhaps impossible, for a writer to write well of me without suffering the wrath of the degenerate editors who, with a push from the top, have gone insane. They apologized to their readers in 2016 for their complete and total MISS, and they’ll do it again in November. The FAILING New York Times is a badly run “newspaper” that has totally lost its way. Put it to sleep!

This is the clip that sent Trump off the deep end:

I’m glad Stephanie Ruhle and Bill Maher challenged Bret Stephens about his NYT column. He is being absurd for no reason. pic.twitter.com/j2whcz2197 — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) September 21, 2024

Stephanie Ruhle challenged Bret Stephens for his recent NYT column that he needs more information from Kamala Harris before he would vote for her, but he would definitely not be voting for Trump. Ruhle tried to explain to Stephens that he was letting the perfect be the enemy of the good, and at one point Maher chimed in and told Stephens that he was being like the dog they were trying to get into the car to go to the vet.

Trump is in the midst of an election that if he loses could mean that he faces federal criminal trial and ends up in prison, and he is spending his time melting down over a comedy talk show.

Donald Trump’s entire strategy for the election is to keep things close and then try to delay certification of the results with false stolen election claims, but Trump has no get out the vote operation, and instead of spending every seconding campaigning, he is watching TV and whining about his coverage.

