John Fetterman Obliterates JD Vance

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was asked about Trump’s running mate JD Vance blaming Democrats for the Trump assassination attempts, and he destroyed Vance.

Transcript via Meet The Press:

KRISTEN WELKER:

Let me ask you about another topic, this second apparent assassination attempt against former President Trump this week. This is what his running mate, JD Vance, had to say in the wake of it. Take a look.

[BEGIN TAPE]

SEN. JD VANCE:

The big difference between conservatives and liberals is that no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump, in the last couple of months. I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out. Somebody’s going to get hurt by it.

[END TAPE]

KRISTEN WELKER:

Senator, what’s your response to Senator JD Vance?

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN:

I don’t know. Who’s actually listening to what Vance says? It’s been months already. No one’s really listening to him anymore. You know, he has developed a kind of reputation to say dumb things, pointless things, and offend everybody. And he’s been picked as the most unpopular pick in history. But no one’s listening to him. I’m certainly not. And here we are right now.

KRISTEN WELKER:

To the substance of his charge, though, he’d say, “I’d say that’s pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this blank out.” How do you respond to that specific part of what he says?

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN:

Now, that’s absolutely absurd. Every Democrat condemned the assassination attempts, and I did as well, too. And you know, they’re talking about eating the dogs and saying outlandish kind of things. Now, let’s just have a serious conversation about this election, not talking about the kind of empty kind of rhetoric from somebody like JD Vance.

Video:

John Fetterman on JD Vance, “No one’s really listening to him anymore. He has developed the reputation for saying dumb things, pointless things and offend everybody and he’s been picked as the most unpopular pick in history and no one’s listening to him.” pic.twitter.com/aFhgXGR4Xa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 22, 2024

Sen. Fetterman was correct. JD Vance is always performance for the audience of one that is his running mate. Vance is saying foolish and absurd things because he is a shameless person who is a part of a currently failing campaign.

No on has done more damage to themselves and their future than JD Vance in this campaign. Vance is now a creepy weird joke, and even though he will probably run for the Republican nomination in 2028, JD Vance is likely done as a national political figure.

