Kamala Harris So Deeply Psychologically Wounded Trump That He’s Refusing To Debate Again

Mary Trump explained that her uncle Donald still has not recovered from the narcissistic wound caused by Kamala Harris at the debate, which is why he is refusing to debate again.

Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon announced on Saturday that Harris has accepted a CNN invitation to debate in October:

The American people deserve another opportunity to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate before they cast their ballots. It would be unprecedented in modern history for there to just be one general election debate. Debates offer a unique chance for voters to see the candidates side by side and take stock of their competing visions for America.

Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump , and she has accepted CNN’s invitation to a debate on October 23. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate. It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN’s moderators, rules, and ratings.

Trump said at his North Carolina rally that some supporters walked out on while he was still talking that it was too late to hold another debate.

On Sunday, the ex-president’s niece, Mary Trump explained the real reason why her uncle won’t debate again, “He’s still suffering from the narcissistic injury Vice President Harris inflicted on him at the first debate, which will be the only debate because Donald will never ever allow himself to be in that kind of vulnerable position again.”

Video:

Mary Trump says her uncle hasn’t recovered from the debate, “He’s still suffering from the narcissistic injury Vice President Harris inflicted on him at the first debate which will be the only debate.” pic.twitter.com/LjiWjpXskH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 22, 2024

Trump won’t debate again, not because of timing, but because Kamala Harris did so much damage to him mentally that he doesn’t have the mental strength and ability to face her again. Harris many have mentally broken Trump to the point where he would rather lose the election than face her again.

