Crowd Starts To Leave Trump 45 Minutes Into Indiana, PA Speech

Trump carried Indiana County, Pennsylvania with 65% of the vote in 2020, but after listening to him for 45 minutes, some in the crowd started to leave.

Here was the scene after Trump showed up 45 minutes late and rambled:

A 0.5 photo view of the crowd outside of Trump’s rally in Indiana, PA. People have started to leave after about 45 minutes of the former president speaking. @TribLIVE pic.twitter.com/xLu0gbwzTA — haley daugherty (@halzdoc) September 24, 2024

After an hour and fifteen minutes of listening to Trump even his most diehard supporters in a country where he got around two-thirds of the vote in 2016 and 2020 got tired:

Trump has been rambling for an hour and fifteen minutes, and even the crowd in rural red southwestern PA has gotten tired. pic.twitter.com/4N0As575py — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 24, 2024

Trump ranted about Oprah Winfrey, and demanded that the deceased for almost 20 years Johnny Carson return to host The Tonight Show:

Trump demands that NBC bring back Johnny Carson. “Where’s Johnny? Bring back Johnny.” Johnny Carson died in 2005. pic.twitter.com/XVB8d2Q3Dg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 24, 2024

This was Trump’s second campaign stop of the day. At his first campaign stop, Trump threatened John Deere.

What has been clear throughout the entire 2024 campaign is that Donald Trump can’t do multiple campaign stops in a day. His mind can’t handle it. By the second stop, has consistently been incoherently rambling.

Donald Trump won’t find a much friendlier crowd than the one that showed up for him in Indiana, PA, and even they were worn down to the point of leaving by his meanderings.

One of the reasons why Trump is currently losing this election is that unlike Kamala Harris who keeps her speeches short and energizes her supporters, Donald Trump drains the energy of his crowds by sucking all off the energy out of the captive audience to feed his insecurities.

Even in friendly places, supporters are walking out on Trump.

