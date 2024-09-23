Police Leaders Endorse Kamala Harris After Largest Drop In Murder In 20 Years

On the same that a new report found the largest decrease in US murders in 20 years, hundreds of police leaders endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

NBC News reported:

Crime, including serious violent incidents like murder and rape, dropped nationally from 2022 to 2023, according to new data released by the FBI on Monday.

Violent crime was down about 3% from 2022 to 2023 and property crime took a similar drop of 2.4%, the FBI reported in its annual “Summary of Crime in the Nation.” The most serious crimes went down significantly: Murder and non-negligent manslaughter were down an estimated 11.6% — the largest single year decline in two decades — while rape decreased by an estimated 9.4%.

On the same day as the FBI announced the historic drop in murders, the group Police Leaders For Community Safety Endorsed Vice President Harris.

“This endorsement reflects Vice President Harris’ track record and unwavering commitment to public safety and the rule of law,” said Sue Riseling, Chair of Police Leaders for Community Safety. “As police leaders who have led law enforcement agencies and the major national law enforcement leadership groups, we know first-hand what it will take to make our communities safer – and that includes having Kamala Harris as our next President,” Riseling added.

Police Leaders For Community Safety is the only national police leadership organization that endorses political candidates. The organization is non partisan and it is made up of the leadership of national law enforcement organizations.

The endorsement of Harris runs counter to the Trump campaign narrative that America is a flaming hellscape of crime that can only be extinguished by sending a convicted felon back to the White House.

One of the successes of the Biden-Harris administration has been in the area of reducing crime. Trump has no answer for the facts, so he claims that the FBI is faking crime statistics.

Crime is reaching lows that haven’t been seen in decades and the Biden-Harris commitment to safer communities is a big reason why.

