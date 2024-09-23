State Senator Ends Trump’s Plan To Steal Nebraska Electoral College Vote

A Nebraska state senator announced that he will not support turning the state into a winner take all electoral college state, which virtually ends Trump’s effort to steal an Electoral College vote.

The Nebraska Examiner reported:

State Sen. Mike McDonnell, announced he won’t support the change.

McDonnell, of Omaha, said he had heard from people passionate about the issue who live in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District. But he said he did not hear enough to move him off his original position against the switch.

“Elections should be an opportunity for all voters to be heard, no matter who they are, where they live, or what party they support,” McDonnell said in a statement. “I have taken time to listen carefully to Nebraskans and national leaders on both sides of the issue. After deep consideration, it is clear to me that right now, 43 days from Election Day, is not the moment to make this change.”

Trump and his allies have been pushing to change Nebraska’s Electoral College process to winner take all to take one electoral college vote away from a Democrat dot in the red state around the city of Omaha.

A successful change would have meant that Vice President Kamala Harris couldn’t win the president by winning Nebraska’s second congressional district along with Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Since the change appears dead, Trump has failed to steal an Electoral College that he definitely will not win under the current system.

The Nebraska decision is another moment that has gone wrong for Donald Trump.

The 2024 election is not playing out like 2016, as things aren’t going the way of the ex-president who is facing an opponent who has clear momentum as the campaign enters the home stretch to pick the next president.

