Trump Turned His Door Knocking Operation Over To Elon Musk And Then It Vanished

Trump dismantled the RNC’s door knocking operation and turned it over to groups like Elon Musk’s super PAC, but Republicans say the door knockers aren’t contacting voters.

The AP reported:

Trump and the Republican National Committee he controls opted to share get-out-the-vote duties in key parts of the most competitive states this year with groups such as America PAC, the organization supported by billionaire Elon Musk.

It is difficult to demonstrate that something is not happening. But with fewer than 50 days until the Nov. 5 election, dozens of Republican officials, activists and operatives in Michigan, North Carolina and other battleground states say they have rarely or never witnessed the group’s canvassers. In Arizona and Nevada, the Musk-backed political action committee replaced its door-knocking company just this past week.

Research shows that door knocking and other voter contact operations are most effective when started early and voters are contracted multiple times. It can take up to six contacts to convent a low turnout voter into a voter, so there is good reason why Republicans are worried about Trump dismissing get out the vote operations.

In a close election, and one where the Democratic Party has built a turnout machine and has been contacting swing state voters for months, the difference between winning and losing could come down to which party gets their voters to vote.

For example, the state Republican parties in Michigan and Pennsylvania are in dire shape. The state parties can’t be counted on to coordinate the get out the vote effort for Trump .

If Trump loses the 2024 election one of the main reasons why will likely be the inability of the Republican Party to get their voters out to vote.

