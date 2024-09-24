Haitian Immigrant Group Seeks The Arrest Of Donald Trump And JD Vance

The head of the Haitian Bridge Alliance filed criminal charges against Donald Trump and JD Vance in Clark County, Ohio and is seeking the arrest of the Republican ticket.

According to the court filing:

Guerline Jozef, on behalf of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, Inc., respectfully offers this bench

memorandum in support of the attached affidavit under R.C. 2935.09(A) and (D). The affidavitwhich is properly submitted under the plain language of the statute toa judge of this Court

for review and not the prosecutor’s office charges Donald J. Trump andJames David (JD)

Vance with the following criminal offenses:

• RC. 2909.04(A) and (B) (DisnuptingPublicServices),

• RC. 2917.32(A)(MakingFalseAlarms),

• RC.2923.03(4)(Complicity),

• R.C. 2917.21(A) (TelecommunicationsHarassment),

• RC. 2903.21(A)(AggravatedMenacing),

• S.C.0. 537.08 (TelecommunicationsHarassment),

• SCO. G501.10 (Complicity)

The Haitan Bridge Alliance and Ms. Jozef respectfully request that this Court make

independent findings of probable cause based on the facts presented-and issue warrants for

Trump’s and Vance’s arrests.

It is hard to imagine a judge will agree to issue arrest warrants for the Republican presidential ticket less than six weeks before the election, but the point of seeking the warrants is to put Trump and Vance on notice while making sure that their lies and terrorizing of Haitian immigrants does not leave the spot during this election season.

Trump and Vance have been endangering legal Haitian migrants in Ohio, and an organization is finally standing up to defend innocent people from the danger being caused by Trump and Vance.

