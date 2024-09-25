Top National Muslim-American Advocacy Group Endorses Kamala Harris

The top Muslim-American voter group with a strong presence in the battleground states, Emgage Action, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage Action said in a statement, “This endorsement is not agreement with Vice President Harris on all issues, but rather, an honest guidance to our voters regarding the difficult choice they confront at the ballot box, While we do not agree with all of Harris’ policies, particularly on the war on Gaza, we are approaching this election with both pragmatism and conviction.”

The reality for Muslim-Americans is that the best path to end the war in Gaza and bring peace hopefully along with a two-state solution is to support Vice President Harris. Trump has plainly stated that he will allow Netanyahu to do whatever he wants, and that presumably would include allowing Netanyahu to clear out the residents of Gaza so that Israel can take the territory.

Harris-Walz Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez responded to the endorsement:

Vice President Harris is honored to receive the endorsement of Emgage Action. Our campaign has worked closely with these community leaders and we look forward to continuing to work together to elect the Vice President in November. Throughout her career, Vice President Harris has been steadfast in her support of our country’s diverse Muslim community, ensuring first and foremost that they can live free from the hateful policies of the Trump administration.

We understand this endorsement is coming at a time when there is great pain and loss in the Muslim and Arab American communities. The Vice President will continue to relentlessly work to bring the war in Gaza to an end such that Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity, security, and self-determination. As she has over the past year, the Vice President will continue to work to prevent the conflict from widening throughout the region.

Kamala Harris is the best choice for peace and support for Gaza, and those who want to see the war end should support VP Harris for president.

