House Republicans Refuse To Censure Rep. Clay Higgins For Racist Post

After Rep. Clay Higgins went on a racist rant about Haitian migrants on X, House Democrats offered a censure resolution, but Republicans blocked it.

Here was the original Higgins post:

from a sitting member of Congress just now: pic.twitter.com/03L3NvHVAo — Taniel (@Taniel) September 25, 2024

Rep. Steven Horsford proposed a censure resolution for bringing dishonor and disgrace on to the House.

Video:

Steven Horsford: I ask for unanimous consent to censure Rep. Clay Higgins for bringing discredit and disgrace to the House. [Steve Scalise objects] Scalise: First of all, the tweet has been deleted already and removed! [Democrats start laughing] Scalise: And if we want to go… pic.twitter.com/A3ebQKEQkb — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 25, 2024

Noted KKK friend Rep. Steve Scalise rejected the censure motion because Higgins had deleted the tweet. It should be noted that Higgins refused to delete the tweet when Democrats asked him to, but only did so after Republicans requested that he delete the tweet.

Scalise’s claim that since the tweet was deleted, there was nothing to censure Higgins for drew laughter from Democrats on the floor.

Rep. Scalise adjourned the House and Higgins was not censured.

House Republicans demonstrated that they are fine with racism from there members toward legal Haitian migrants. In fact, they seem ok with racism against anybody as long as they think it will help them keep the House and Trump return to the White House.

