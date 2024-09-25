Kamala Harris Lays Out Her Economic Vision As Trump Has Economy Speech Disaster

The mainstream press hyped it as dueling economic speeches, but only Kamala Harris was able to deliver an economic vision Trump was an off-topic and unhinged disaster.

Kamala Harris laid out all of the pillars of her vision for the economy:

For those who want policy specifics, here is VP Harris laying out the pillars of her economic plan. pic.twitter.com/stS9ME0WXl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 25, 2024

The Harris campaign also released policy proposals like:

​​

Vice President Harris and Governor Walz’s strategy is designed to maintain and extend America’s edge in industries of the future. This includes modernizing and reducing emissions in steel and iron production, developing biotechnology that can help produce critical medicines and new sustainable materials, investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation and building new data centers for AI, expanding clean energy manufacturing and innovation, revitalizing America’s semiconductor industry, investing in aerospace, autos, and other forms of transportation, and producing industrial tools and machines critical to our national and economic security.

America cannot sit on the sidelines and cede leadership to nations like China, jeopardizing our national security. From her work on the development and implementation of the White House executive order on AI to her global leadership on AI safety and the convenings she has hosted with labor and civil rights leaders, Vice President Harris has always prioritized innovation that not only keeps America in the lead but that strengthens America’s workforce, protects consumers, and keeps Americans safe.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump was in North Carolina and while standing in front of a banner touting Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!, Trump talked about everything else but jobs and the economy.

Trump talked about the 1/6 insurrectionists, assassination attempts, migrants, and almost anything that popped into his head that wasn’t about jobs and the economy. Trump was so bad that Fox News and Newsmax cut off their live coverage while Trump was still talking.

Kamala Harris was the only candidate to offer an economic vision with policy specifics.

Donald Trump was a rambling, shambling, disaster who revealed that the has no economic plan other than to bluff his way back into the White House to get out of the pending criminal cases that he is facing and to enrich himself off of taxpayer funds.

Kamala Harris gave an economic speech. Donald Trump showed why he is unfit to be president.

