Kamala Harris Shatters Trump’s Claim That He Is A Protector Of Women

During an interview on MSNBC, Vice President Kamala Harris took apart Trump’s claim that he is a protector of women.

Stephanie Ruhle asked VP Harris, “Because today we’re talking about the economy. And people don’t think often about reproductive rights being an economic issue. But it is. A woman’s ability to plan her future, her education, her life. Today and in the last few days Donald Trump keeps talking about it and how in overturning roe V. Wade he helped women. He protected women. He says they’re miserable today. They’re poorer today, they’re more vulnerable today. He said he will be the protector of women if elected. Can you respond to that?”

The Vice President answered:

So Donald Trump is also the person who said women should be punished for exercising a decision that they rightly should be able to make about their own body and their future. So I think we would all agree that as a result of that prospective that he has about women, he also then chose three members of the United States supreme court who did as he intended, undid the protections of Roe v. Wade and now in state after state you see laws being passed that do punish women.

Laws that, I mean, most recently a heart breaking story resulted in a young woman dying. A mother of a 6-year-old. Heart wrenching stories. And that’s for the listener, much less their family. So, look, I think the thing about Donald Trump is that, you

know, I don’t think the women of America need him to say he’s going to protect them. The women of America need him to trust them.

Ruhle asked, “Can we trust you?”

Harris answered, “Yes. Yes. I’m not perfect. But I will tell you, I’m always going to put the needs of the people first.”

Video:

.@SRuhle did a great job with this Kamala Harris interview. Harris responded to Trump’s claim that he will protect women, “I don’t think the women of America need him to say he’s going to protect them. The women of America need him to trust them.” pic.twitter.com/H71KKkCDmt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 25, 2024

The entire interview was very good. Stephanie Ruhle asked tough questions about the economy.

Harris shattered the idea that the man who chose the Supreme Court justices who voted to take away the rights of women is also a protector of women.

Women don’t need protected from their right to choose. They need to make sure that Donald Trump is nowhere near power, because reproductive freedom is not a threat to their safety, but men like Donald Trump are.

