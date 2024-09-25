Newsmax Dumps Trump As He Loses It In North Carolina

Trump was supposed to be talking about jobs, but instead he was all over the map, and after he brought up 1/6, Newsmax cut off their coverage shortly after.

This was the form that Trump was in as he was supposed to be talking jobs in North Carolina:

They must get Apple to open these foreign apps and they must get Apple to likewise open the six phones from the second lunatic who was a lunatic and open them immediately because we have a lot at stake, whether it’s me or any other former president. They break into apps all the time. They had no problem breaking into the apps of the J6 hostages. They broke into those apps and they could be Iran based, they could also be something else, but we’ll never know until they’re opened and they got to get them opened. And really why is it that the father of the shooter in the butler instance has one of the best and most expensive lawyers in the entire state of Pennsylvania? How did he get to this expensive lawyer?

Big,big law firm, the biggest in Pittsburgh. Where did he get this big law firm from? It’s sort of strange if I were president and a former president and a leading candidate, I’m the leading candidate by far to be the next president and that leading candidate was under threat if I was president and the candidate was under threat, any candidate Republican or Democrat. And by the way, I want to thank the Democrats because they just increased funding for the secret service who worked very hard.

Video:

Standing in front of a big banner saying Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Trump calls the 1-6 insurrectionists hostages and goes on a paranoid rant about assassination attempts how the Butler shooter’s father paid for a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/RyCEUTG56a — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 25, 2024

Here is Newsmax cutting Trump off:

Trump was so unhinged in North Carolina and not talking about jobs, which is the topic of his speech that even Newsmax dumped him and cut off their live coverage. pic.twitter.com/ZqC6WvWqDN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 25, 2024

Trump is trying to campaign daily and it is revealing his declining mental state. Trump can’t stay on message. He has gotten to the point where he is ignoring the assigned topics of the campaign appearances.

It is reasonable to ask if Newsmax cut off their coverage of Trump because he wasn’t newsworthy, or because he was babbling into topics that might have put them in legal jeopardy.

The ex-president has been rambling for hours at his campaign events this week, so far, and making it obvious that he has no plan for the country, and lacks the mental state and capacity to be president.

