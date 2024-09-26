Senate Democrats Go On Offense To Try To Flip Texas And Florida

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has announced multimillion dollar investments to try to flip Senate seats currently held by Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rick Scott (R-FL).

The DSCC said in a statement:

Today the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is announcing a new multi-million dollar investment in television advertising for the Texas and Florida Senate races.

Additional funding for television advertising in these states will likely be added as the cycle continues.

The investment will supplement TV advertising from the Allred and Mucarsel-Powell campaigns. In both states, the ads will focus on holding Cruz and Scott accountable for their unpopular records and agenda.

DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) added, “Senate Democrats are expanding the map and going on offense. All cycle long the DSCC has been preparing to take advantage of Sens. Cruz and Scott’s damaged standings in their states – and now our efforts in Texas and Florida are accelerating. Democrats have strong candidates running effective campaigns in both states, and as we escalate our communications against Sens. Cruz and Scott we will crystallize the case against them.”

Polling has recently shown that Democratic candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has pulled to within the margin of error against Sen. Rick Scott in Florida, while Democrat Colin Allred has consistently been within the margin of error against Sen. Ted Cruz.

Even if Democrats end up not flipping either of these seats, they owe it to their supporters to try as both candidates have been running good campaigns in red states. Also, by spending in Florida and Texas, Democrats will force Republicans to spend precious resources defending Senate seats that should not be in play.

Democrats aren’t limiting themselves strategically to trying to hold on to the Senate majority by playing defense in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Montana.

Senate Democrats don’t want to just keep their Senate majority. They are trying to expand it.

