Jeff Flake Endorses Kamala Harris and Encourages Other Republicans to Put Country Over Party

Retired Republican Senator from Arizona Jeff Flake not only endorsed Kamala Harris for President and Tim Walz for Vice President, but encouraged other Republicans to put country over party as well.

“I would encourage all Republicans who feel this way to do the same. After all, in times like these, there is nothing more conservative than putting country over party,” the retired Ambassador to Türkiye and Senator from Arizona wrote.

I’ll be supporting @KamalaHarris for President and @Tim_Walz for Vice President. My full statement below. pic.twitter.com/6b28mkBPMD — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) September 29, 2024

Flake wrote that he supports Harris because “Having spent the past three years overseas as a U.S. Ambassador, I’ve seen up close that we have very real enemies abroad. We also have vital and indispensable allies. I want to support a Presidential candidate who understands and appreciates the difference.”

The Republican said Harris understands political opponents are the “loyal opposition” and “not the enemy.”

The former Republican Senator said he knows the “fine character and love of country” of Harris and Walz because he was on the Senate Judiciary Committee with Vice President Kamala Harris and got to know her then. Flake also worked with Walz in the House when they served together.

Flake’s larger point was an appeal to conservatives that putting country over party is the conservative thing to do, rather than a betrayal of their values.

Harris is in a tight race in Arizona against convicted felon Donald Trump . If the Flake endorsement can move the needle even one point, it would be a very big deal.

Republicans like Flake are stepping up for their country in what should be seen as a red light warning that Trump is simply unfit for office.