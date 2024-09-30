Trump Tried To Hold A Hurricane Campaign Stunt In Georgia And It Was A Disaster

Donald Trump showed up in Valdosta, GA to pretend like he was responded to the hurricane, but had to lie about Biden and got corrected by Gov. Kemp.

Here is Trump reading off of his prepared statement and claiming that Biden hasn’t talked to Kemp:

Gov. Kemp told reporters today that he talked to Biden last night, and Kemp told Biden that the state has everything it needs as it works through the federal aid process. Biden then told Kemp to call him personally and directly if he needs anything.

Video of Kemp:

Experts have aske political figures to stay away from the hurricane area, because their security needs pull relief resources away from local residents. Trump didn’t listen, showed up with some insurrectionist pals, read prepared statement in the most disinterested way imaginable, and politically damaged himself when he lied about Biden and was corrected by Kemp.

Trump’s stunt was a disaster that showed why his presence always makes things worse in times of disaster or tragedy.

