Trump Tried To Hold A Hurricane Campaign Stunt In Georgia And It Was A Disaster

Donald Trump showed up in Valdosta, GA to pretend like he was responded to the hurricane, but had to lie about Biden and got corrected by Gov. Kemp.

Here is Trump reading off of his prepared statement and claiming that Biden hasn’t talked to Kemp:

Trump tried to hold a campaign stunt in Valdosta, Georgia where he pretended to care about hurricane damage, but all he managed to do was read off of a prepared statement in robot mode. pic.twitter.com/5COx8fr2Ik — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 30, 2024

Gov. Kemp told reporters today that he talked to Biden last night, and Kemp told Biden that the state has everything it needs as it works through the federal aid process. Biden then told Kemp to call him personally and directly if he needs anything.

Video of Kemp:

Has Trump told Gov. Kemp, who said this today? "The President just called me yesterday afternoon." "And he just said ‘hey, what do you need?’" "He offered that if there's other things we need, just to call him directly, which, I appreciate that." https://t.co/ABiE0AE0GS pic.twitter.com/Y9WcwULJes — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 30, 2024

Experts have aske political figures to stay away from the hurricane area, because their security needs pull relief resources away from local residents. Trump didn’t listen, showed up with some insurrectionist pals, read prepared statement in the most disinterested way imaginable, and politically damaged himself when he lied about Biden and was corrected by Kemp.

Trump’s stunt was a disaster that showed why his presence always makes things worse in times of disaster or tragedy.