Trump Backs Out of 60 Minutes Special, Harris Will Go On as Planned

Ex-president Donald Trump has pulled out of the 60 Minutes primetime election special that’s been an American staple for over half a century, but VP Kamala Harris’ interview will air as planned on Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

60 Minutes shared:

A Programming Note: 60 Minutes is scheduled to air a primetime election special on a Monday edition of the broadcast on October 7 at 8 PM. For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the polls.

This year, both the Harris and Trump campaigns agreed to sit down with 60 Minutes. Vice President Harris will speak with correspondent Bill Whitaker. After initially accepting 60 Minutes’ request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump’s campaign has decided not to participate. Pelley will address this Monday evening.

Our election special will broadcast the Harris interview on Monday as planned. Our original invitation to former President Donald Trump to be interviewed on 60 Minutes stands.

Trump doesn’t like 60 Minutes after Lesley Stahl asked him reasonable questions in 2020, causing him to storm off.

Trump is very used to getting to say things that directly contradict what he said in the previous sentence, and rarely is it clarified or even noticed as problematic.

The legacy media has been criticizing Harris for not doing interviews with them, while Trump does not get equivalent critiques, which is odd for a man who pulled out of the third debate and has now fled 60 Minutes.

An interview with Lesley Stahl and Scott Peley of 60 Minutes is too formidable for Trump. What does that say about Trump’s treatment by the legacy press? It suggests they aren’t formidable, or else he would not go there with information.

The media will continue to talk about Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ avoidance of interviews, while leaving out that what they mean is interviews *with them*. Apparently, they don’t trust local journalists or 60 Minutes or Dana Bash from CNN to do a good interview.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be featured by “60 Minutes” on October 7, and Trump will be hiding somewhere.