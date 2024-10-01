Republicans Left Washington Without Funding FEMA Before Helene Hit

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) warned Republicans for weeks about the dangers of leaving Washington without replenishing FEMA funding, but Republicans didn’t listen and it could delay aid for Helene victims.

Rep. Moskowitz said in a statement:

I stand ready to return to Washington to immediately ensure FEMA has the resources to help the communities devastated by Hurricane Helene. Thank you to President Biden for sending all available resources to the impacted states. Congress should have been proactive on this issue. As the only former emergency management director in Congress, I have been sounding the alarm for months that this would be a problem if we just left for recess without properly funding FEMA during the height of hurricane season. Congress must show that it can still deliver for the American people in their hour of greatest need. So, let’s get back to work and pass a bipartisan, long-term solution with no poison pills or politicking involved.

Moskowitz has been trying to get FEMA’s disaster relief fund replenished for nearly two years, “Moskowitz introduced bills to replenish FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund in June 2023 and 2024. FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund is facing a nearly $2 billion deficit at the end of September. FEMA has been in immediate needs mode for weeks, resulting in stalled payments for past disasters and delays in future disaster planning measures.”

House Republicans didn’t replenish the FEMA disaster relief fund and now innocent people in North Carolina and Georgia could end up suffering. Trump and his party are trying to blame Biden and Harris, but real culprits are Mike Johnson, House Republicans, and Donald Trump.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.