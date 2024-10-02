The Trump Campaign Hasn’t Disputed Any Of The Facts In Jack Smith’s Filing

Instead of disputing the facts in Jack Smith’s filing, the Donald Trump campaign is screaming about witch hunts.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Kristen Holmes what specific facts the Trump campaign are disputing in the filing and she answered:



Well, as of now, we’re not hearing them dispute any of the facts there, saying the same thing that we’ve heard time and time again, that this is a witch-hunt, that this is a hoax, that this is all political. It’s not as though they are parsing through and giving us examples of what exactly is incorrect or not.

I do want to touch on one thing here when it comes to the political part of this because as Paula mentioned, there’s not a lot of headlines coming out of this in terms of those though we didn’t know maybe from previous filings, maybe just from reporting at the time, but the timeframe does matter because it’s one of the things that we talk about a lot more covering politics is that the people aren’t paying attention until roughly 60 days before the election until roughly 30 days before the election. So while this isn’t new to us, while this isn’t new to people who are following this very closely, this might be new to a lot of Americans who are tuning into this election right now. And trying to hang on every single word and trying to figure out exactly plea which candidate they want to vote for or why they’re voting for Donald Trump . So some of this could be a stark reminder to people just days before they go to the polls.

Video:

It isn’t normal for people who are innocent to not dispute the evidence against them. The one thing that has stood out about of the Trump cases is that Trump offers ne evidence of his innocence. Where are the Trump documents and witnesses? There aren’t any. Where are the third parties testifying that Trump never committed crimes?

There aren’t any of those either. Jack Smith was able to submit a 180 page document with evidence, and Trump responded with witch hunt.

