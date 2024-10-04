Trump Rally Turned a Voter Into a Kamala Harris Voter Because of His Insults and Being Late

Going to a Donald Trump rally turned at least one attendee into a Kamala Harris supporter.
At a Las Vegas rally, a 22-year-old undecided voter grew tired of the insults and wanted to leave, the Washington Post reported. “Anastasia Bennett, 22, quickly grew tired of the insults and was ready to leave. Bennett was undecided before attending the rally with her aunt, who supports Harris. But after hearing Trump speak, she said she planned to vote for Harris.
“’It was the insults and just being an hour late,’ she said.”
People are consistently leaving ex-president Donald Trump’s rallies early, so the Washington Post asked why. They noted that most stay, but Trump often runs late and goes long, “prompting many to bow out because of other responsibilities, priorities or, sometimes, waning patience and interest, according to Washington Post interviews and observations across dozens of events. Some said they wanted to beat traffic or had work the next day. Others complained about sound quality. One man wanted to go home to his French bulldog. Another needed to get home to his daughter. A third had a Yorkie with him that started acting out. A fourth man said his phone died.”
A few examples from their reporting:
In Atlanta, “as he kept talking, slashing into Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and going off script, hundreds if not thousands of people left the arena.”
In Indiana, Pa., “attendees trickled out as Trump falsely claimed that ‘every legal expert’ wanted abortion policy sent back to the states, over an hour into his speech. More left as he repeated his warning about ‘World War III.'”
“By 9:20 p.m., about 90 minutes after he began, the empty seats were noticeable at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, while Trump called the nation’s capital a ‘horror show.’ He wrapped up his speech about five minutes later.”
In Tucson, even Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake left early, in fact she was among the first to leave, the Post reported.
Trump won’t cut down the two hours, because “They want a show. They want two hours,” according to an ally who spoke to the Post.
