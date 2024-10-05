Trump returns to Butler, PA

Trump Holds His Weirdest Event Yet In His Return To Butler

Trump tried to stage a major event to mark his return to the scene of of the first assassination attempt, but what resulted was a scene that was so weird, it should be disqualifying.

Lara Trump gave us a preview when she claimed that God saved Trump:

Trump wanted to go for a somber and serious presidential entrance, with Lee Greenwood singing Proud To Be An American live, but what it looked like was just strange:

Trump brought an opera singer with him after the moment of silence for those who who were shot three months, and then promised rural Western Pennsylvania Republicans more live opera after he was done speaking:

Trump claimed, falsely that Democrats tried to kill him:

Then Trump invited his even weirder billionaire buddy Elon Musk to say a few words:

In the near decade that Trump has been on the national scene, there has been a lot of criminality and a lot of weirdness. The way that Trump and MAGA hyped the return to Butler made this feel like some sort of religious ceremony.

The Trumps themselves invoked religious imagery throughout the event, with Trump even talking about MAGA angels.

The key point to take away from Butler is that Trump and MAGA are desperate true believers who will do anything to get back into the White House, and will take a strong majority of Americans to turn them away.

