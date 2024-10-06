Kamala Harris Puts Sarah Huckabee Sanders In Her Place

Vice President Kamala Harris had a strong reply to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s comment that Harris isn’t humble because she doesn’t have biological children.

Politico reported on Harris’s appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast:

“This is not the 1950s anymore,” Harris said. “Families come in all kinds of forms.”

Harris’ remarks came in response to a question from the podcast’s host, Alex Cooper, about comments Huckabee Sanders made last month during a town hall in Flint, Michigan. The Arkansas governor said that her three kids keep her “humble,” while “Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

“I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble,” Harris said. “Two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life.”

And, in what appeared to be a dig at Huckabee Sanders, Harris added: “I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up.”

VP Harris hit on the difference between the two campaigns. Trump and the Republican Party want to take America back to the 1950s, a time when white men ran everything, before the Civil Rights Movement, before Women’s Liberation, no LGBTQ+ rights, and the nation was not as diverse or strong as it is today.

The country has changed a great deal in nearly 75 years. The idea that a women needs to humbled by having children is barbaric.

Kamala Harris is running to be a president to represent what America and its families look like in 2024. Sanders should stick to hiding her podium spending from the taxpayers of Arkansas.

