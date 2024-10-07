Republicans Plead With Trump And Vance To Stop Lying About Hurricane Relief Response

Republicans in the affected Hurricane Helene states are begging Trump and Vance to stop harming relief efforts with their lies.

For example, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said on CBS’s Face The Nation in response to Trump’s misinformation about the response, “We have the resources that we need, we’re going to have to go back and pass more resources. We could have a discussion about the failure of this administration’s border policies and the billions of dollars it’s costing. But right now, not yet is it affecting the flow of resources to western North Carolina.”

Republican Knoxville Mayor and former pro wrestler Glenn Jacobs posted:

Two things: 1) To my knowledge, FEMA, TEMA, nor anyone else is confiscating supplies. Please quit spreading those rumors as they are counterproductive to response efforts. 2) If everyone could maybe please put aside the hate for a bit and pitch in to help, that would be great.

Other state and local Republican officials have also made pleas for the lies that Trump and Vance are spreading to stop, but here was JD Vance on Fox and Friends spreading the same lies on Monday morning:

Trump and Vance don’t care about those who have been impacted by the devastation. Since participating in the real presidential campaign stopped working for them a while ago, the Republican ticket is now running a fantasy campaign centered around trying divide people and spread hate about immigrants. First, it was immigrants eating pets. Now it is FEMA giving money to immigrants instead of Americans in terms of disaster response.

Even when members of their party tell them to stop, Trump and Vance won’t, and in the process they show their contempt for America and the American people.

