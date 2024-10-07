Ron DeSantis Refused A Call From Kamala Harris Ahead Of Hurricane Milton

Reporters have confirmed that with another major hurricane heading for Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to talk to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jay O’Brien of ABC News posted:

Confirming Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused a call from VP Harris on Hurricane Milton.

DeSantis staff argues call was politically motivated.

FL officials continue to stress how massive this hurricane is. And for those in the path — follow local evacuation notices, etc.

According to the DeSantis administration, coordinating hurricane preparedness is now partisan politics.

DeSantis and his folks realized how bad the story, so they changed their story to some version of Oh, it was that Kamala Harris that called?

O’Brien posted that DeSantis claimed not to know that Harris had called:

DeSantis now saying he didn’t know Harris called, despite earlier indications the call was refused.

“No, I didn’t know she called me. I saw [the report], but I was not aware of that,” he just said at presser.

Interestingly, Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia missed a call from President Biden during Hurricane Helene, and made sure to tell reporters that he called the President right back.

Risking the lives of the people of his state for partisan politics is the DeSantis playbook. Hurricane Milton is shaping up to be a massive storm that is hitting that of Florida. No serious leader would put partisan presidential politics ahead of saving lives, but that is exactly what Ron DeSantis is doing.

