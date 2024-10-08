Trump Campaign Plants Fake Auto Workers At JD Vance Michigan Event

JD Vance held an event in Detroit that included people wearing Autoworkers For Trump t-shirts who were not autoworkers.

The Detroit News reported:

On Tuesday, Brian Pannebecker of Macomb County, who founded the group Auto Workers for Trump, said China controls the materials needed for EVs.

…

There were more than a dozen people in the crowd at Vance’s Detroit event wearing “auto workers for Trump ” T-shirts. However, two of the individuals, Carl Leonard of Chesterfield Township and Terry Flannery of Richmond told The Detroit News they were not auto workers but supporters of Trump who had been given the shirts by Pannebecker.

There certainly are autoworkers who will vote for Trump, but it is a con for the campaign to dress people up in shirts that they have no affiliation with to create the illusion of support that doesn’t exist.

The fake autoworkers are one of example of the foundation of Trump’s entire political career that is based on selling perceptions and illusions to counter reality.

Trump has been angry at the autoworkers in Michigan since they didn’t endorse him. Why autoworkers would endorse a candidate who as president did more to harm workers than anyone since Ronald Reagan is a compelling question.

Trump is not union or worker friendly. His record is so poor when it comes to workers that his campaign has to use fake autoworkers to even create a hint of support in one of America’s most pro-labor cities.

