Kamala Harris speaks in Detroit on Labor Day.

Kamala Harris Raised More Money In 3 Months Than Trump Has All Year

FlipboardPinterestPrintReddit

Kamala Harris has raised more money in three months than Donald Trump has during all of 2024.

Via: The New York Times:

The $1 billion threshold is more than Mr. Trump has announced raising in all of 2024. He has raised around $853 million this calendar year in concert with the party, according to a tally of his campaign’s public statements.

Past presidential candidates, including Joseph R. Biden and Mr. Trump four years ago, have raised more than $1 billion together with their parties. Mr. Trump announced that he had surpassed that mark in July 2020, after he had been raising funds for his re-election for multiple years.

It is the sheer speed with which Ms. Harris has reached the $1 billion threshold that is notable. No presidential candidate is believed to have ever raised so much so fast after entering a race. 

Money does not equal votes, but the Harris campaign has used some of the money that they have been raising to build a massive field operation to contact and get out the vote. Having more money equals more ability to reach potential voters, and in a close election voter contact could be the difference between winning and losing.

Kamala Harris has run a phenomenal and record setting campaign. Kamala Harris was working on such a compressed timeline when she entered the race that her campaign could not afford to make a mistake,  and to date, they have not.

Organization wins elections, and VP Harris is set up to be very well organized.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.

Jason Easley
Follow Me
Latest posts by Jason Easley (see all)

Tagged: , , , ,

You may also like...

Copyright PoliticusUSA LLC 2008-2023