Kamala Harris Raised More Money In 3 Months Than Trump Has All Year

Kamala Harris has raised more money in three months than Donald Trump has during all of 2024.
The $1 billion threshold is more than Mr. Trump has announced raising in all of 2024. He has raised around $853 million this calendar year in concert with the party, according to a tally of his campaign’s public statements.
Past presidential candidates, including Joseph R. Biden and Mr. Trump four years ago, have raised more than $1 billion together with their parties. Mr. Trump announced that he had surpassed that mark in July 2020, after he had been raising funds for his re-election for multiple years.
It is the sheer speed with which Ms. Harris has reached the $1 billion threshold that is notable. No presidential candidate is believed to have ever raised so much so fast after entering a race.
Money does not equal votes, but the Harris campaign has used some of the money that they have been raising to build a massive field operation to contact and get out the vote. Having more money equals more ability to reach potential voters, and in a close election voter contact could be the difference between winning and losing.
Kamala Harris has run a phenomenal and record setting campaign. Kamala Harris was working on such a compressed timeline when she entered the race that her campaign could not afford to make a mistake, and to date, they have not.
Organization wins elections, and VP Harris is set up to be very well organized.
