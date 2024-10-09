Trump denied sending Putin Covid tests, but the Kremlin released a statement confirming that Trump took tests away from the American people and gave them to Putin.

Politico reported:

The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that former United States President Donald Trump sent Russian President Vladimir Putin Covid-19 testing kits during the height of the pandemic, as reported by American journalist Bob Woodward in a new book.

“We also sent equipment at the beginning of the pandemic,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a written response on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. That the U.S. and Russia exchanged medical equipment during the pandemic was already known.

But Woodward writes in his book that when Trump was still president in 2020, he “secretly sent Putin a bunch of Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines for his personal use” during a time period when Covid tests were scarce.

Trump denied sending the tests to Putin and claimed that author Bob Woodward had lost his marbles.

Russia trying to frame the Covid tests for Putin as part of some equipment exchange is laughable. Trump thinks that Putin is his friend, so he took resources away sick Americans to give to a dictator who is an enemy of the United States.

There is no diplomatic way to frame it, or to get around it.

Trump put the life of a dictator who is trying to destroy Ukraine and American democracy ahead of the people that he took an oath to defend and protect.

With less than a month to go before Election Day, Donald Trump Russia problem has returned in a big way.

