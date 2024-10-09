The Lincoln Project Offers To Pay For Trump’s Cognitive Test

The Lincoln Project is offering to pay for Trump’s cognitive test so that he can prove that he is mentally all there.

The text of the ad:

Okay, Donald. You’ve mentioned cognitive tests enough. We’re convinced. Now that you’re the old man in the race, we want to make you an offer. The majority of voters believe cognitive tests should be required for precedent. So, take a real cognitive test at a nationally renowned medical center. All you have to do is sit down and be that smart guy you’re so sure you are.

You’ll pass, right? And hey, we know money is tight for you right now, so we’ll pay for it. Every penny. Unless you’re scared. After all, Kamala Harris did make you look awfully bad in that debate. Almost as if you aren’t a stable genius. Take the test, Donald. Prove to America that you’re sane, smart, all there.

The majority of Americans will back you on this. You’ll come out looking better than ever. Won’t you?

Watch the ad:

It is funny how Trump started talking a lot less about cognitive tests once he became the 78 year old candidate who makes no sense in the race.

Donald Trump won’t release his medical records, so the odds that he will take a cognitive test that will have the results released to the public are exactly zero.

Trump keeps attacks Kamala Harris intellectual abilities as he is trying to project the issue that plagues him on to a candidate who is twenty years younger.

The Lincoln Project is calling Trump’s bluff.

If he is such a stable genius, he has an easy and free chance to prove it.

