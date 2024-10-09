Trump Melts Down And Claims 60 Minutes Edited Kamala Harris Interview To Make Her Look Presidential

Trump showed that he knows how well the 60 Minutes interview went for Kamala Harris, as he claimed that the interview was edited to make her look presidential.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

I’ve never seen this before, but the producers of 60 Minutes sliced and diced (“cut and pasted”) Lyin’ Kamala’s answers to questions, which were virtually incoherent, over and over again, some by as many as four times in a single sentence or thought, all in an effort, possibly illegal as part of the “News Division,” which must be licensed, to make her look “more Presidential,” or a least, better. It may also be a major Campaign Finance Violation. This is a stain on the reputation of 60 Minutes that is not recoverable – It will always remain with this once storied brand. I have never heard of such a thing being done in “News.” It is the very definition of FAKE NEWS! The public is owed a MAJOR AND IMMEDIATE APOLOGY! This is an open and shut case, and must be investigated, starting today!

The Harris interview wasn’t edited to make her look presidential.

It is funny that Trump would be outraged about interviews being edited when almost all of the taped on camera interviews that Trump does with Fox News are edited.

The real Kamala Harris continues to destroy the imaginary one that Trump created.

In a broader context, Trump was trying to discredit the interview to make his decision to skip the program look justified.

Trump is wasting his time campaigning in blue states and inventing conspiracies all to justify what could become another election defeat.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.