Mike Johnson Refuses To Bring The House Back To Pass Hurricane Relief

Warnings are growing that more hurricane relief is needed by Speaker Mike Johnson won’t reconvene the House until after the election.

Semafor reported:

Johnson previously addressed calls for a vote for additional FEMA funding, but now faces more pressure after the Small Business Administration said less than $100 million remains in federal disaster loans money. Johnson isn’t budging. “The SBA has plenty of money right now to serve the immediate needs,” Johnson told reporters in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday. “When Congress returns to session right after the election, that’ll be one of the first agenda items that we have to address.”

Johnson won’t pass FEMA funding, and he won’t pass SBA disaster relief until after the election, which is sending a clear message to the millions of people in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

People who are suffering and have lost everything are going to have to wait, because the election is more important to House Republican than doing their jobs.

Mike Johnson has shown that he views the speakership as a tool to help Donald Trump , so if he can create a crisis, which one more storm in that region would be a crisis, Republicans seem to be under the impression that it would help them.

What Johnson is doing is wrong, and an example of why House Republicans need to lose the majority.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.