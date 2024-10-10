Obama Crushes Trump In Pittsburgh

Former President Obama campaigned for Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh where he took apart Donald Trump.

Obama debunked the Trump myth that he saved Obamacare:

Obama on Trump and Obamacare, "Donald Trump spent his entire presidency trying to tear it down. And by the way, he couldn't even do that right." pic.twitter.com/J4JabeL3I9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 10, 2024

Obama said, “Donald Trump spent his entire presidency trying to tear it down. And by the way, he couldn’t even do that right.”

Former President Obama reminded voters that it was his economy with 75 straight months of job growth that Trump inherited:

Obama reminds everyone that Trump inherited his economy, "And the reason some people think, I don't know, I don't remember that economy when he first came in being pretty good. Yeah, it was pretty good, because it was my economy." pic.twitter.com/03xFdhTKCd — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 10, 2024

The centerpiece of the 45 minute speech was Obama asking Republicans when it became okay to support a low character person like Trump:

Obama on Trump lying about hurricane relief, "The idea of intentionally trying to deceive people in their most desperate and vulnerable moments and my question is, when did that become okay?" pic.twitter.com/ij7nL9Ojct — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 11, 2024

Obama said, “The idea of intentionally trying to deceive people in their most desperate and vulnerable moments and my question is, when did that become okay? I am not looking for applause right now. I want to ask Republicans out there. You know, people who are conservative. Who did not vote for me. Who did not agree with me. I had friends who disagreed with me on every issue. When did that become okay? Why would we go along with that?”

Barack Obama appears to have come to Pittsburgh with a message in mind. Obama wants voters to know that Trump isn’t a normal candidate. His behavior is not okay, and it is not good for the country to support what Trump does.

Obama’s speech was a message about character and voting for candidates who are like you and care about you.

Trump has always had an inferiority complex when it comes to Obama. He can’t stand that he isn’t as beloved, popular, awarded, and accomplished as the president who came before him.

Obama delivered the antidote to the normalization of Trump.

To comment on this story, join us on Reddit.